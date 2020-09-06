Jerry Lawler Discusses Dealing With Jim Carrey’s Onset Hostility While Filming Man on the Moon

– WWE released a new preview clip for the new episode of Broken Skull Sessions featuring WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. In the new preview clip, Steve Austin asks Jerry Lawler about filming Man on the Moon, which had a subplot documenting late comedian Andy Kaufman’s (played by Jim Carrey in the film) onscreen rivalry with Jerry Lawler in professional wrestling. However, Lawler had his issues with Carrey’s style of “method acting” on set and treating Lawler with hostility. Lawler stated the following:

“I called the director off, Milos Forman, who — I mean, you know, he directed One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Amadeus, and all these great movies and everything, and I asked, Milos, ‘Milos, has this guy not read the script? Surely, does he not realize Andy and I actually in real life were friends?’ And he goes, ‘Oh, Jerry. Jerry. He’s the 800-pound gorilla. What can I do?’ And that was the truth at that time. He was the top draw, he was like The Rock today, he was the top name in Hollywood. And he got it in his head, I don’t know if you call it method acting or whatever, he was going to channel Andy Kaufman. He became Andy Kaufman for these 80 days that we were on the set filming this movie, so it was crazy.”

You can view that clip of Jerry Lawler discussing filming the movie below. That new episode of Broken Skull Sessions is now available on the WWE Network.