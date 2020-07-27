Jerry Lawler Interferes In Match During USA Championship Wrestling TV (Video)

Jerry Lawler made his presence known during a recent episode of USA Championship Wrestling TV, interfering in Matt Riviera’s match with Brandon White. You can see the clip below.

Here’s a synopsis of the episode: “On this episode of USA Championship Wrestling, filmed at the fabulous Studio 45 in Jackson, TN, WWE Hall of Fame member, Jerry “The King” Lawler winds up interfering in “The LVR Boy” Matt Riviera’s match with Brandon White, as the bad blood between Lawler & Riviera continues to rise. Also on this episode, Commissioner Herb Simmons addresses the brutal attack on USA Championship Wrestling owner, Bert Prentice, at the hands of Bert’s nephew, Jake Law last week. We hear from Gunner Laine, and Jake Law reveals his new identity, as well as his new manager.”