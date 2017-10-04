Jerry Lawler Reflects on Lance Russell’s Impact on His Career, Thinks He Should Be in WWE Hall of Fame

– Jerry Lawler discussed the passing of Lance Russell and his impact on Lawler’s life and career on his latest podcast. Audio and highlights are below:

On Russell’s effect on his career and life: “You know, a lot of times when a loved one or a great, close friend passes away, you are left with the feeling that I never really got to say goodbye or I never really got to tell the person how I felt about them. But I’m happy in the fact that over the years, I did have several opportunities to tell Lance how much I thought I thought of him, how much I loved him, how important he was to me. Without Lance, there would be no me. And I knew that, and I had the opportunity to say that to Lance Russell. I loved Lance Russell. There’ll never be another person like him.”

On whether Russell should be in the WWE Hall of Fame: “I think he’s certainly deserving. Even though he didn’t ever work for the WWE, hey, WWE is putting a lot of people in the Hall of Fame that didn’t necessarily work for them. Which I think is a great thing. Even though it’s called the WWE Hall of Fame, they are opening their arms a little further; it’s more of a wrestling hall of fame. At least in my eyes, he’s the greatest wrestling commentator ever.”