WWE News: Jerry Lawler To Talk Lance Russell on Podcast, Will Miss NYCC Appearances, Tommy Dreamer to Appear

– Jerry Lawler, who was slated to appear each day at the Headlocked Comic booth, will not be attending NYCC as he will be attending the services for Lance Russell. Tommy Dreamer will be appearing on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday instead. Dreamer will also be replacing Lawler on the Saturday evening Headlocked panel. That panel will host Dallas Page and Lita as well as former WWE World champion Christian every day at New York Comic Con this week as well as a panel on Saturday night.

– The latest episode of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler’s “Dinner with The King” podcast is paying tribute to legendary announcer Lance Russell, who passed away at the age of 91 yesterday.

Just wanted to share a snippet of this week's outro, which will be a part our 'Thank You, Lance Russell' episode. #RIPLanceRussell pic.twitter.com/EcCS1b0Oiv — Dinner With The King (@DinnerWithKing) October 3, 2017

– Ted DiBiase and Jimmy Hart will also be signing at NYCC at the Jacob Javits Convention Center.

– On Thursday, there will be a WWE x IGN eSports Showdown later this week as WWE Superstars go head-to-head in the new Marvel vs. Capcom video game at 7PM EST. It will include Cesaro, AJ Styles, Sasha Banks and Big E. Xavier Woods will also be on hand as the Showdown’s General Manager, while Kinda Funny’s Greg Miller will also be hosting. The event will be held at The Garage (a NYC club) at 611 West 50th Street in NYC. Here is a preview for the event…