Jerry Lawler’s Wrestling Reunion Set For September in Mississippi

USA Championship Wrestling is bringing Jerry Lawler’s Wrestling Reunion to Mississippi next month. Tickets are now on sale for the show, which takes place on September 18th the Fitzgeralds Casino Event Center in Robbinsville.

The event will feature a meet & greet from 12 PM to 5 PM before the show, and will the show will be headlined by Lawler taking on Scott Steiner. Bill Dundee, Doug Gilbert, Koko B. Ware, Tommy Rich, Jimmy Hart, Kurt Angle, Sgt. Slaughter, Dave Brown, Jerry Calhoun, Ricky Steamboat, Arn Anderson, Lex Luger, Thunder Rosa, Miranda Gordy and more are set to appear.