Jerry Lynn On Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa Lights Out Match On AEW Dynamite, What He Told Them Before Match

In a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, Jerry Lynn discussed Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa on AEW Dynamite, what he told them before the match, and much more. You can read Jerry Lynn’s comments below.

Jerry Lynn on the Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa match on AEW Dynamite and the use of thumbtacks: “They went there and did it. They busted their butts….even in my own matches and matches that I coach, I would never ask someone to do something I wouldn’t do myself. It’s all up to them. I always tell everybody, if there’s anything you do not feel comfortable doing, don’t do it because that’s when something bad will happen. It’s all up to them.”

On what he told them before the match: “I told them, I said if you’re bleeding, don’t let your forehead touch the canvas. Do not let your face touch the canvas because it’ll wipe it off. Then you’ve lost the effect of building the drama. Years ago, X-Pac and I, when he was still The Lightning Kid, we’d be doing indies and early on in the show we’d be in the locker room getting dressed, and we could hear the people laughing at some of the other matches. So, we’d look at each other and go, ‘Well, we’ve gotta kick it up a notch to get the people back.’ So, we’d add a chair shot and a little color. It made a huge difference. You’d feel the heat rise in the building, and we’d get them back.”

On putting together ideas for his ECW matches with Rob Van Dam: “For me as a wrestling fan growing up, I always hated watching two good guys wrestle. I wanted to see a good guy vs. bad guy. So, when I was working with Rob, I wanted to make it exciting and something new and fresh for the fans to see two good guys go at it, plus make it fun for me too. So, that was the challenge there, especially with that hardcore crowd. A lot of people say, ‘Oh, they did the same spot all the time.’ Well, if you really pay attention, every time we wrestled, that spot got longer and longer, and little nuances changed in the spot too because we were trying to tell the story that we were learning each other’s move set, and it was a game of human chess.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit AEW Unrestricted with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.