Jersey Shore Stars Reportedly In Attendance at AEW Dynamite

It looks like a couple of Jersey Shore’s most well-known stars are in attendance at tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley are in the first row of tonight’s show in New Jersey.

Snooki famously appeared on WWE TV back in March of 2011, which led to her being part of a six-person mixed tag team match at WrestleMania 27. As of now, there’s no indication of whether they will be part of the show or are just in attendance due to the show airing in their area.