– During a recent interview with The Bill Simmons Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura discussed his previous issues with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. He noted how despite the success of his work in the hit movie, Predator, Vince McMahon wasn’t happy about it because McMahon likes to control everything about how he markets his talent. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jesse Ventura on Vince McMahon not liking his success with Predator: “That ain’t what it’s about with [Vince]. With people like him, and power people with money like that, it’s control. It ain’t got nothing to do with doing deals and doing the right thing and promoting the correct way. It’s all about control. I was the horse that got out of the corral. I wouldn’t let him market me.”

On owning the copyright of his name and gimmick: “That’s the final straw. I was going to do my own video game, and Vince said, ‘You can’t do it.’ I said, ‘I own my rights, I’m registered with the government. Jesse The Body Ventura, I own the copyright with the government. How can you tell me I can’t do it?’ That was the final straw. That’s when he fired me. I never did get the video game. I think some hanky pank went on there, too. I don’t know. I have no evidence.”

As previously noted, Ventura will be providing broadcast commentary work for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. It’s scheduled for later tonight at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. It will be broadcast live on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.