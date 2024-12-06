wrestling / News

Jesse Ventura To Return To Commentary For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

December 6, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jesse Ventura WWE Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced that Jesse Ventura will return to commentary for the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event next week. The event happens on December 14 at the Nassau Coliseum. This will be Ventura’s first time on commentary since the November 23, 2009 episode of RAW.

