Jesse Ventura To Return To Commentary For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE has announced that Jesse Ventura will return to commentary for the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event next week. The event happens on December 14 at the Nassau Coliseum. This will be Ventura’s first time on commentary since the November 23, 2009 episode of RAW.

BREAKING: Jesse Ventura makes his return to the broadcast announce table for Saturday Night's Main Event on Dec. 14, LIVE at 8/7c on @nbc, as first revealed on The @BillSimmons Podcast! pic.twitter.com/2SiqHvISwl — WWE (@WWE) December 6, 2024