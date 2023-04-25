Jesse Ventura Discusses How Wrestling Prepared Him For His Political Career

Jesse Ventura was a star both in the ring and on the political stage, and he recently explained how the former prepped him for the latter. The WWE alumna won the governorship of Minnesota in 1998 and served for a term, deciding not to run again. While at Steel City Comic Con, Venture talked about the two careers and how they have similar skills. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On wrestling preparing him for politics: “Many people have asked me, how did I become governor? I can assure you, pro wrestling is a phenomenal practice field. I’m serious.”

On wrestling teaching him to develop connections with large amounts of people: “I used to get people so pissed off, they’d pay their hard-earned money to see me. When I run for political office, all I’m asking for is a vote — that’s free. And [for them to] show up. It worked well.”