Jessi Kamea On Her Experience Working With Triple H in WWE NXT, Being in Robert Stone Brand

Jessi Kamea was a part of the Robert Stone Brand during her time in NXT, and she discussed being part of the brand in a recent interview. Kamea spoke with MuscleMan Malcom and you can check out the highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On her experience in the Robert Stone Brand: “I enjoyed working with Robert Stone, Taya, she had all her experience. It was just, the opportunities we were getting and non-direction we were getting, we were trying. We were trying to figure out something to present. It was during the time that they realized the brand was changing and it was like, maybe we didn’t fit in with their vision. It’s a timing thing. We did everything we could and were happy to do it, just out of our control.”

On her experience working with Triple H: “I can’t really say that we spoke too much. I remember when I was still doing my funny, nerdy gimmick, I loved playing that character so much because it helps me hide behind my own errors during a match. ‘Oh my character would do it,’ but I really messed up. People caught on and they thought it was endearing. Our first conversation was when I was playing that role. He gave this very motivating and very sincere (talk), ‘You’re an athlete, we believe in you, you’re going to find a way.’ ‘Yeah, I’m going to find a way.’ Later, towards the end, I didn’t talk to him that much, but he was accessible. It was just about timing. There was another instance where we briefly talked about gear because I was trying to figure out, as I was going on with the Robert Stone Brand, who that person was. To me, personally, as I was developing in that lane, it didn’t feel right to me and it became one of those things where it was, ‘Oh no, what do we do? I don’t know what to do with me, you don’t know what to do with me, maybe we should take a step back and figure this out.’ He was there and accessible, but I wouldn’t say that we spoke regularly.”