Jesus Rodriguez Says He’s Having An ‘Awesome Time’ Working With MLW

Jesus Rodriguez has been enjoying his time working at MLW, as he noted in a new interview. The WWE alumnus works on screen and behind the scenes with the company since July of 2023, and he spoke about the experience in an interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp. You can see some highlights below:

On his experience working at MLW: “Now that I’ve been with MLW for the last, it’s gonna be two years I believe in April that I’ve been with them and not just in front of the camera, but behind the scenes producing. It’s been a beautiful pleasure of being able to work with these younger talents and also at the same time, people that I’m familiarized with, that I used to watch when I was growing up and then I got to be around the same timeframe.

“So it’s been such an awesome, awesome time with MLW and how much they’ve grown, and right now this explosion of pro wrestling as a whole has, across all companies throughout the entire world, not just in the US, but internationally, has been something has been very beneficial for us as well.”

On this weekend’s MLW Kings of Colosseum: “We have a lot of huge match-ups. Like to me, one of my favorite ones I’m looking forward to is Janai Kai versus Delmie Exo for the hair versus title match. That’s been months in the making, almost a year in the making. For me, another personal favorite will be Atlantis and Atlantis Junior versus Blue Panther and Dark Panther. So that should be a lot of fun. There’s gonna be a Gravity Gamble match. It’s a ladder match between Akira, BRG, Matthew Justice, Kevin Knight, a couple other individuals. CMLL [talent] like Mistico will be there, Mascara Dorada will be there. So that’s definitely worth checking out this Saturday.”