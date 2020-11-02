Jey Uso On How Much Of His and Roman Reigns’ Promos Are Scripted, Doesn’t Like ThunderDome’s Piped-In Noise

Jey Uso is in the midst of one of WWE’s most compelling storylines in his arc with Roman Reigns, and Uso talked about the story in a new interview. Uso appeared on The Gorilla Position and revealed how much freedom they have in their promos, along with what he dislikes the piped-in noise for the ThunderDome experience. You can check out highlights and the full video of the interview below:

On how much of their promos are written by Creative: “Not a lot of it, uce. As far as what I’m saying, what he’s saying? Not a lot. I react to what he’s said. Because they can’t write our promos. They can’t write that. They can’t write how he feels about me, and how I feel about him, uce. But the cool thing is about it, we got to the level now where they trust us to do, ‘Do your thing.’ They trust us now. And it feels good to finally get to that level, you know? Finally, where people are like, ‘Yo yo yo, he’s a good player. You trust him, he’ll do what he needs to do. Take the chains off him.’ And I think that’s what they finally did. And we’re just going more and more, bro. Like every week.”

On the piped-in noise to the ThunderDome: “Yeah, that piped in noise? I can hear that. I hate it, though. There’s no energy, there is no energy.. I have to draw that from either myself or my opponent. You know how you would walk through the curtains, and there would just be people [in the audience]. That’s like you dancing. You could dance in that empty room with the mirror, or you know when it’s go time with the people? Now you’ve got more off in it. So that part I miss, because I have to draw that from within myself, uce. I really, really miss the people, man … That’s what made wrestling special, like football. A live crowd, live audience.”

