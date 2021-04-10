wrestling / News

Jey Uso Wins Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on Smackdown

April 9, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The seventh winner of the annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal was determined on Smackdown, with Jey Uso standing tall. Uso won the match on tonight’s show, last defeating Shinsuke Nakamura to claim the victory.

Uso follows previous winners Cesaro, Big Show, Baron Corbin, Mojo Rawley, Matt Hardy, and Braun Strowman. You can see clips from the match below:

