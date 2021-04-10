wrestling / News
Jey Uso Wins Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on Smackdown
The seventh winner of the annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal was determined on Smackdown, with Jey Uso standing tall. Uso won the match on tonight’s show, last defeating Shinsuke Nakamura to claim the victory.
Uso follows previous winners Cesaro, Big Show, Baron Corbin, Mojo Rawley, Matt Hardy, and Braun Strowman. You can see clips from the match below:
The #AndreTheGiant Battle Royal is NEXT on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/2B7V6rcoZf
— WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2021
.@Sheltyb803 & @CedricAlexander vs. EVERYBODY!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/tNpcnTIGNl
— WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2021
😱😱😱#SmackDown @RETRIBUTIONMACE @TBARRetribution pic.twitter.com/1VmHVETCyq
— WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2021
Despite #RETRIBUTION being no more, @TBARRetribution & @RETRIBUTIONMACE are working very well together in the #AndreTheGiant Battle Royal! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/nhp178erWO
— WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2021
Look out!#SmackDown @BaronCorbinWWE @WWE_Murphy pic.twitter.com/OtkYdkWUte
— WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2021
"Main Event" Jey @WWEUsos has done it!#SmackDown #WrestleMania #AndreTheGiant pic.twitter.com/B138lF5mwh
— WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2021
