News
Various News: Jillian Hall Announces Pregnancy, Alexa Bliss Celebrates Birthday, WWE Stars Appear At Blue Jays Game
August 9, 2019
– In a post on Instagram, Jillian Hall announced that she is pregnant and her baby is due on March 14, 2020. She wrote:
– Alexa Bliss turns 28 years old today.
– Braun Strowman threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Toronto Blue Jays game against the New York Yankees. Christian, Kofi Kingston and Becky Lynch were also on hand for the event. The Blue Jays lost 12-6.
