Jim Cornette Slams Man Who Charged Ring on AEW Dynamite: ‘You’re Lucky Someone Didn’t Gut You’

Jim Cornette may not be the biggest fan of AEW Dynamite, but neither did he appreciate the fan who tried to rush the ring this week. As you may recall, the fan in question rushed to the ring at the end of Chris Jericho’s entrance on AEW Dynamite. Security quickly dragged him off and Jericho got a swing in on the guy.

The fan posted a tweet (which we will not be posting here so as not to give him the validation and traffic he has been expressly courting on Twitter) in which he tagged Cornette and his co-host Brian Last, who are of course known for being critical of AEW, writing, “How did you like my #AEW debut? I did this for all of us real wrestling fans, wrestling is no longer a safe space for friends to dance around and play dress up. Reality can hit at anytime, did they think it is going to be f**king playtime forever?”

Cornette did not take the post lightly, writing, “Got news for you dips**t, the ring is sacred ground for US, and even if you and a lot of others THINK you can kick the shit out of the Young Bucks, I would have turned you into a tennis racket popsicle, & you’re lucky someone there didn’t gut you like a fish. And you’re blocked.”