Jim Cornette to Manage Final Match Next Month at WrestleCade SuperShow

October 8, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WrestleCade has announced that Jim Cornette will manage his final match at their Supershow next month in Winston Salem, North Carolina. The company announced on Twitter that Cornette will manage Dan Severn, who is competing in an open challenge match.

WrestleCade Supershow takes place on November 25th. Cornette has been managing since he debuted in 1982.

