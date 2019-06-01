wrestling / News

Jim Cornette Returns Fire Over Criticism of Comments Regarding Sonny Kiss

May 31, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jim Cornette

– Jim Cornette is firing back after some people got on him over some comments regarding AEW’s Sonny Kiss. Wrestling Inc reports that while reviewing Double or Nothing on his latest podcast, Jim Cornette referred to Sonny Kiss in the Casino Battle Royal as “Sonny Kiss, who apparently got off his day job at the drag show at the f**king Tropicana. And I don’t know, but they’re not explaining any of this … the transvestite, or Exotico as they would say at AAA. Did anyone bother to explain why he looks like that? No! They just accepted that, ‘Here’s another member of our roster, no reason to — nothing to look at here, folks.”

The comments about his appearance were considered by some to be insensitive, as Kiss is gay. Joey Ryan suggested that people tag MLW and BeIn Sports about the comments, as Cornette is signed with MLW. AEW’s Kib Sabian and Luchasaurus posted to Twitter in support of Kiss and Kiss himself responded, as you can see below:

Cornette, of course, had his own things to say. He took to Twitter later in the day and spend part of his time pointing out that he didn’t say anything about Kiss’ sexuality and didn’t know he was gay, though most of his time was spent unloading both barrells on Ryan, as you can see below. The full audio of Cornette’s review of the battle royal is below as well.

article topics :

Jim Cornette, Joey Ryan, Sonny Kiss, Jeremy Thomas

