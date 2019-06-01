Jim Cornette Returns Fire Over Criticism of Comments Regarding Sonny Kiss

– Jim Cornette is firing back after some people got on him over some comments regarding AEW’s Sonny Kiss. Wrestling Inc reports that while reviewing Double or Nothing on his latest podcast, Jim Cornette referred to Sonny Kiss in the Casino Battle Royal as “Sonny Kiss, who apparently got off his day job at the drag show at the f**king Tropicana. And I don’t know, but they’re not explaining any of this … the transvestite, or Exotico as they would say at AAA. Did anyone bother to explain why he looks like that? No! They just accepted that, ‘Here’s another member of our roster, no reason to — nothing to look at here, folks.”

The comments about his appearance were considered by some to be insensitive, as Kiss is gay. Joey Ryan suggested that people tag MLW and BeIn Sports about the comments, as Cornette is signed with MLW. AEW’s Kib Sabian and Luchasaurus posted to Twitter in support of Kiss and Kiss himself responded, as you can see below:

Cornette is trash. People should be tagging @MLW, @beINSPORTS & @beINSPORTSUSA about his homophobic rant. Get rid of this garbage human being. https://t.co/gtMl3fKMyP — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) May 31, 2019

You’re an inspiration to those who matter @SonnyKissXO 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Z0XXtSveXS — Kip Sabian (@TheKipSabian) May 31, 2019

Jim Cornette can hate on Dinosaurs in wrestling all he wants, I’ve dealt with it for 65 million years. But I have zero tolerance when it comes to hate on the self expression of my talented friend @SonnyKissXO. There is no place for homophobia or any of Jim’s antiquated views. — Judas/LuchaSaurus (@JudasDraven) May 31, 2019

Sometimes, you have to let people’s words and actions speak for themselves. Good & bad. With that being said, I want to thank everyone for their support. 💕As a person who’s been publicly open about their sexuality since childhood, his “attack” was a complete fail. I’m good. — ☀️Sonny Kiss☀️ (@SonnyKissXO) May 31, 2019

Cornette, of course, had his own things to say. He took to Twitter later in the day and spend part of his time pointing out that he didn’t say anything about Kiss’ sexuality and didn’t know he was gay, though most of his time was spent unloading both barrells on Ryan, as you can see below. The full audio of Cornette’s review of the battle royal is below as well.

10 hours in the car today, I get out & find insufferable douchebag @JoeyRyanOnline has tried to piss people off at me by drumming up a fake controversy. So let's get to the bottom of it, shall we? — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) June 1, 2019

First I invite everyone to listen to my review of the AEW Clown show Battle Royal, where about 15 guys were dressed like clowns doing silly, fake comedy wrestling. I'd like someone to find this non-existent "homophobic rant" @JoeyRyanOnline heard in his hallucination. https://t.co/MRDu8KP7BE — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) June 1, 2019

Apparently @JoeyRyanOnline 's REAL problem is I was knocking outlaw, fake comedy play-rasslers of which he is leader of the shitty pack. If one of them is gay, I have no problem with that, I DO have a problem with silly phony wrestling that embarrasses my profession–like Ryan. — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) June 1, 2019

Since I didn't know the guy was gay in real life, or say that he was gay on my show, or insinuate that that is a bad thing, I can't really tell where untalented jobber @JoeyRyanOnline heard this homophobic rant. — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) June 1, 2019

Possibly putrid penis boy @JoeyRyanOnline heard this rant in his head cause I fired him from ROH to save Cary Silkin's money as any $50 jobber could have taken his spot and done it better. — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) June 1, 2019

Maybe half-baked brown & serve roll covered in pubic hair @JoeyRyanOnline is mad because I'm so much more popular, i.e. EMPLOYED in wrestling while he cobbles together mud shows in dive bars to eke out a living as "jizz mopper at the porno store" job was taken? — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) June 1, 2019

Though few are entertained by @JoeyRyanOnline 's lowclass ring routine & fewer believe anything he says, to clarify–Joey's lying & stirring shit up because he's as fake a person as his wrestling is, & he doesn't like me. I didn't insult ANY gay people, just his clownish buddies. — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) June 1, 2019