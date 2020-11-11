Jim Herd Addresses His Relationship With Ric Flair in WCW

– Conrad Thompson interviewed former WCW Executive Vice President Jim Herd for AdFreeShows, in which Herd spoke about Ric Flair during Herd’s time as head of WCW. Below is an excerpt of Herd speaking about Flair and if WCW was too reliant on Ric Flair after the world champion had supposedly not tested well with fans (via Fightful):

“There was a lot of controversy with Ric, he…..I just saw Ric a month ago on some show, what’s the guy’s name, the bald headed guy [Steve Austin] who has a show on now, he interviewed Ric. I looked at Ric’s forehead and I said, ‘They must’ve taken part of his ass and put it on his forehead because all those cuts are gone,’ which is great. Ric was a guy that you couldn’t control out in public and he did a lot of different things that we didn’t agree with, Turner didn’t agree with. Believe me, during all this time, if you didn’t get a pass from Turner, you got no pass at all because he controlled everything through me. I took the lumps when they came and as long as I maintained his dynamic, which was making it rain dollars, he didn’t interfere.”