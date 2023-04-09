Jim Johnston Claims Modern Wrestling Music Doesn’t Evoke Emotion

In an interview with Conversations with Conrad (via Wrestling Inc), Jim Johnston criticized modern wrestling music, which he said doesn’t create an emotional response. Johnston was the composer at WWE for decades until his release in 2017.

He said: “Music, for me, is all about making people feel something. That’s its purpose. There’s so much music out there that is so much better produced than anything I can do… and it doesn’t make you feel anything. It doesn’t make you feel anything, it doesn’t have anything to do with the character anymore, which I think is an incredible missed opportunity … It’s certainly homogenous and very generic … It feels like it’s thought out like, ‘this guy is hard-hitting, so hard-hitting drums!’ and it doesn’t make you feel anything.“