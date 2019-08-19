Jim Ross Thinks Adam Page Has Huge Potential in AEW, on Importance of All Out for Young Talents Going Forward

– Jim Ross spoke on the latest Grilling JR about the potential of Adam Page on the AEW roster. According to Ross, Page is one of several wrestlers on the roster he thinks has the most potential to become a huge star. Below are some highlights.

Ross on the potential of Adam Page: “I’m going to Atlanta soon to do a sit-down interview with Adam Page, which I’m looking forward to. I like his upside. He’s a very smart kid, and he’s young. He’s 27. He’s athletic. He’s got a good physique, and he graduated from college in two years. I think that’s cool. ‘What’s the big deal about going to college? I’m not a big college guy. JR’s always talking about college.’ College is a journey. It’s a journey that you start, and if you’re judicious and studious, you finish. The more guys you can hire on your roster, your team, in your work, whatever that are motivated and are goal-oriented and finish what they start, you want to find those guys. And he’s one of those guys. So, I think Hangman Page — of the young talents — has got a great potential.”

Ross on other AEW talents and why All Out is so important: “I like Luchasaurus, the big guy, and I like his interactions with Jungle Boy — Jack Perry. I like Jack Perry a lot. There’s a lot of guys. I like — these kids, there’re just so many, which is a good thing, Conrad. But in the same respect, it’s challenging because these men and women have gotta figure a way to make themselves unique and not wait to be hold, ‘Here’s what you gotta to do be great.’ You gotta figure this s*** out a little bit. You gotta bring something to the party. And I think we’ll see that on August 31 because everybody’s coming in, the last big showcase of major pay-per-view, with huge matches, that’s sold out, only can see it on pay-per-view, business where you can get back in front of that national audience — a global audience and show whatcha got getting ready for October. So, the pressure on these cats — women and men — to be great in Chicago on August 31 is overwhelming, much more than fans are ever going to foresee because I believe decisions are going to be made about who to go with and maybe about who maybe not quite so fast to go with based on the productivity and the production that they have — their performances — in Chicago at All Out. Big, big night for all of us, and [for] many reasons other than just having a great show.”

