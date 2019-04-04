Jim Ross Confirms He Will Do Commentary For AEW

We reported yesterday that Jim Ross officially joined All Elite Wrestling, signing a three-year deal as a senior advisor. At time the details of his role were not made clear. AEW later revealed the broadcast team for Double or Nothing and in spite of Sports Illustrated’s claims that Ross would provide commentary for the promotion, his name was not included. However, Ross himself confirmed that he will lend his voice to AEW in the latest episode of The Ross Report.

He said (via Fightful): “One of the great joys of my entire career was recruiting, mentoring, and signing talent. I don’t have any idea if I’m going to be doing all that as my title is Senior Advisor. But I can converse with talent and address their issues. I can be that mentor. I’ve been there, done that, and seen it all. I’m going to work for AEW and I’ll be doing play-by-play for their wrestling shows and working as a Senior Advisor, working closely with Tony Khan and his staff. It’ll be fun. I’m really happy the Khan family has confidence in my abilities to tell a story and do play-by-play. I realize I can’t do play-by-play forever, but I can damn sure do it for the length of this contract, which is three years, without any problem.”

He noted that he spent all day last Friday filming an Undertaker documentary with the WWE production team, then his WWE contract expired at midnight. On Saturday morning, the AEW camera crew arrived to film him signing with their company.