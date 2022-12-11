Jim Ross Recalls Building WWE Developmental System, Jim Cornette Not Liking The Dojo

On a recent episode of Grilling Jr, Jim Ross discussed WWE’s Developmental over the years. Ross talked about USWA involvement and eventual closure impacting WWE’s developmental plans. Highlights are below.

On what made USWA a logical partner early on: “I think their track record. They produced a lot of talent successfully. Their track record for me is what put them ahead of the class and the fact they were running a lot of shows. The key thing I’ve always said is that guys need to work with talents that were better than them to help them improve and get a lot of ring time. It worked for us and it was a good kickoff for what was drastically needed.”

On the impact of USWA closing in ’97: “It put us back in a position of total control. Losing USWA didn’t do us any favors, but it was inevitable that it was going to close down. Their business was not good at that point in time. We knew all along that somewhere down the road we wanted to have our own facility, we wanted to train these guys and ladies to the very best of our ability which was our long term goal.”

On why Dory Funk Jr. was picked as a trainer: “Why not? I trusted him. He was fundamentally sound. He was one of the best workers in the history of wrestling. Nobody is going to disagree with that. Getting him there with his experience, maturity and fundamental soundness it was a no-brainer for me. I thought we were lucky to have him. He butted heads with Tom (Prichard) a few times those are coaches they have their own way of communicating and list of priorities. It was never anything we didn’t overcome. They’d butt heads occasionally, but that’s part of it.”

On why it took so long to have a developmental sYSTEM: “We didn’t need it. We had a system. We had talents coming in… The timing you alluded to was simply the fact that, hell, we were stocking our shelves until there was no more inventory. We waited almost too long. We made good choices on the talent we signed in that we invested more time in. Getting guys on your side whether it was Bruce or Pat, shoot it was just a perfect storm in my view.”

On Jim Cornette not liking the dojo setting: “I think Corny would have been happier if he was running it. He’s just that old school booker and he should be in total control. We gave him and Danny (Davis) and all those cats in Louisville total control. I didn’t know what programs were running. We sent Brock Lesnar down there. Cornette and I would discuss it. We’d discuss everybody. Corny would have been happier sailing his own ship and that’s why I tried loosening up on creative. I didn’t do any booking… I think Corny appreciated the fact we were trying to train guys and teach guys respect for the business with a great veteran like Dory Funk Jr.”