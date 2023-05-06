Jim Ross Weighs In On Dude Love’s Heel Run, Owen Hart Joining The Nation Of Domination

On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross talked about the May 4th, 1998 edition of WWF RAW. Ross discussed Dude Love as a heel character, RAW formula, Owen Hart as a member of the Nation and Owen not being in the World Title picture in ’98. Some highlights are below.

On Dude Love as a heel character: “Well, I didn’t think it was a great idea to be honest with you because he was so beloved. So, I wasn’t a huge fan of it, but I thought if anybody can make this thing work it’s us and I’m not so sure that Mick was this total 100% heel, the villain. He was the adversary. He was the challenger and the adversaries and the challengers don’t always have to be on the other side of the political fence. You just don’t. So, after what Steve did here and Mick’s name identity I started feeling better about the heel aspect of it. But, I don’t really believe it’s total heel for Mick after that promo and his confrontation with the boss.”

On when the formula for RAW started with a heavy promo at the start: “I think it was during this era. We started off these shows with a promo a scene setter. It’s all it was. It’s a scene setter. It’s to tease the audience on what was still to come.”

On Owen Hart as a member of the NOD: “He always brought energy to them. A great performer no matter what tag match you had him in he always made that person or his adversaries look better. He was a great insurance policy in that respect. Other than his screw-up with Steve (Austin) in the Meadowlands and a piledriver where Steve got hurt Owen Hart didn’t have a blemish on his report card. I just loved him. You knew he’d be at work and you knew he’d be straight and like I said he did moves he knew that his opponents could execute. He was, I thought, an asset and a real blessing to that group.”

On Owen not being in the World Title picture in ’98: “I felt like getting embedded into The Nation would give Owen a chance to spin out as a single. In other words it’s no different than what we’re doing here with The Rock. I mean, Rock was put in The Nation in somewhat of a leadership after Faarooq moved on and I thought it was the same concept. I’ve always had faith in Owen. If Owen had not had his issue in the Meadowlands with Stone Cold maybe things would be a little bit different. I don’t know. No one ever came to be and said ‘Owen’s not safe.’ He’s probably the safest guy on the roster.”

