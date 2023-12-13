Jim Ross Says El Gigante Didn’t ‘Understand the Nuances’ of Wrestling

In the latest episode of Grilling JR (via Wrestling Inc), Jim Ross spoke about the brief wrestling career of El Gigante and how he didn’t understand the ‘nuances’ of wrestling. El Gigante, real name Jorge Gonzalez, was also known as Giant Gonzalez in WWE.

JR said: “Jorge is a sweetheart, a nice guy, but he had no product knowledge. He didn’t understand the nuances of the wrestling business. Sometimes, you need to know what not to do, and he didn’t have that trait. [Even] locking up was a big deal, and I had to work with him for hours on doing promos. I didn’t lose my patience in front of him, but it wasn’t good. He just had no feel. He had a decent personality, but he just didn’t have a feel for the product. And wrestling fans have always been smart — when they see somebody that’s unskilled, they don’t react well to that.“