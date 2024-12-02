Jim Ross Names His Favorite Match That He Called In AEW

On a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” Jim Ross discussed his favorite match that he called in AEW and more. Here are the highlights:

On whether having the Costco Guys in AEW is a bad thing: “It’s a good thing. It doesn’t hurt nothing. The purists, you know, they want them back in wool tights and holding on to the tag rope which I do adhere to. They’re not going to like that kind of thing, you can’t make them like it. But it gives you another ring in the circus. Whether — they’re not going to be the center ring, they’re going to be under the big top so to speak. So those kids that worked on Saturday in Newark. They’re on pre-show, so how much viewership did they get? I’m sure they got some. So I’m for those things. I think WWE has done a good job over the years of using celebrities. You know, we’ve done that here in AEW. Mike Tyson, Shaq. So we’ve done it before, not quite to the extreme that we did it Saturday.”

On Dustin Rhodes vs. Cody Rhodes at Double or Nothing 2019 being his favorite match he called in AEW: “The Rhodes boys, Dustin vs. Cody. I love that match. And I’ll say it today, all these months and weeks, nd years later, that was the best match I have ever called in AEW to date. And there have been a lot of good ones, but that was so — that match had the unique emotional element that you couldn’t get from just an angle or a storyline. They’re real brothers, and they had told a great story leading into it. And then man, they delivered like champions in the match itself. So I’ll always be grateful for those two guys, for Cody and Dustin, for having the match. And then I feel very blessed that I was a part of the broadcast team. That match just had so much emotion, natural emotion. Stuff you can’t replicate, stuff you can’t manufacture. It was real. And so that match stands out head and shoulders above just about anything else I’ve done.”