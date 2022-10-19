Jim Ross On His Future With AEW, Possibility Of WWE Return Before He Retires

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed his future with AEW, the possibility of a WWE return before he retires, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jim Ross on his future with AEW: “I think my contract with AEW is about another year and change. I’m looking at finishing that out and then taking it from there. So, that means I’m thinking about [retirement]. I haven’t talked to Tony Khan about this, but when I signed an extension – I think for 18 months or something like that – and it’s still in effect. I’m happy with that arrangement. We’ll take it one week at a time. I don’t know if I’m gonna stay, or if he wants me to stay. I think he does, and I know I do. But I also have to be realistic. I’m not a young kid. Maybe I’m traveling too much, maybe I don’t need to come to Dynamite, and stay at home an extra day before you get on that next airplane. I like what I’m doing. I really do.”

On the possibility of a WWE return before he retires: “Those rhetorical questions are hard to address. I’m a businessman and I’m very happy in the business that I’m in with the company that I’m doing it with. What would happen if I didn’t have that job and somebody else wanted me to work for them, work with them, or what have you? I take it a case-by-case scenario, but that’s not something I’m looking at doing. I told Tony Khan this, I’d like to finish my career, my full-time career, at AEW. Maybe it’s coming in and doing a pay-per-view, maybe it’s coming in at a special like Battle the Belts, or the pay-per-views like I said, something that would be interesting to do. I don’t know. It’s hard to sort of position yourself there because the last thing I want to do is get another full-time job. I don’t want to be on the road every week at that stage of my life. I want to fulfill this contract as great as I can and earn my keep and stay where I’m at until it’s time to move on. We have to be honest about it, realistically. At some point in time, you’ve got to reevaluate. You just have to, and at my age, it’s especially important. I don’t know about another job. Would I want to do another full-time job at AEW or WWE or anybody else? Probably not. Again, if I was 40, 50, or 60, I would probably reconsider that answer, but I’m not. We have to be realistic about shit.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Grilling JR with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.