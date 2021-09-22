Jim Ross On Gerald Brisco’s Role In Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart At WrestleMania 13, Brisco Helping WWE Find & Create New Stars

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Gerald Brisco’s role in Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13, Brisco’s run with WWE, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jim Ross on Gerald Brisco helping discover Hulk Hogan: “Terry Bollea was a bass player in a band. But he had a great look, he was big and statue-esque. Again, he fulfilled that qualification McMahon always likes – is he gonna turn heads at the airport? Obviously, Hulk did that. That was a hell of a get for Gerry. I’ve seen Gerry and Hulk talk, and I’ve seen Hulk do interviews. He gives the Briscoes a lot of credit for his start.”

On Brisco’s talent as a road agent and his role in Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13: “He was really good at it. He could place himself, because he had been there, into the wrestling boots of the participants. I don’t know that the goal when that match started was to turn Austin babyface, to be honest with you. But how the match was laid out led to that. Gerry was phenomenal. When talking to talents about the match, when laying out the concept and philosophy, the talents trusted him. They knew he wasn’t after their spot. He didn’t have a relative that wanted their spot. He was all for them to have a great performance. Between he and Pat Patterson, WWE had two really strong finish guys – both had success and great experience and so forth. Gerry was just….people trusted Gerry. He had great ideas. He had been a wrestling heel, a top babyface, had success with tags, singles, the whole nine yards. So, he was a viable asset. And when you go back and look at WrestleMania 13, I thought that match was phenomenal and as good as I’d seen. I’m glad I got to call it. You could see Pat and Gerry’s fingerprints on it. Those two guys had two of the greatest architects in pro wrestling history – Steve and Bret, and Gerry and Pat. It worked out really, really good. Gerry will never get the credit that he deserves. It should go mostly to the talents, but sometimes, you’ve got to look at the gameplan and the coaching.”

On Brisco’s run with WWE and how he helped find and create new stars: “What I’d rather look at it as is 36 years in one company in the wrestling business is an amazing accomplishment. It’s unbelievable. But it was just sad to see him go. I felt like, based on the role we had created for Gerry, he could’ve still done that job. I think sometimes all the politics of creating the NXT brand and who’s in charge and we know they’re undergoing some change now, so the politics roar on. But Gerry could’ve still fulfilled a great role. I think he still does kind of unofficially. Coaches now believe Gerry is their guy. When they have a kid they believe has the aptitude and motivation to be a pro wrestler, they call Gerry. He will then turn it over to somebody else. He was loyal all those 36 years. He was just so loyal and had a wonderful eye for talent. The best I ever saw. He was very responsible for the success WWE had right after we turned public. We needed new talent and faces, and we needed to create our own stars. Gerry was there on the spot to make sure we got that done.”

