Jim Ross Explains How He Was Different As WWE Head of Talent Relations

Jim Ross took over the role of Head of Talent relations in WWE from JJ Dillon, and he recently talked about how he was different than Dillon in the role. JR weighed in on the topic in the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On how he was different than Dillon as Head of Talent Relations: “I was probably more aggressive. I was a lot more in recruiting and looking at tapes and surrounding myself with guys who could go out and had life goals. If I wanted an amateur guy, if we saw an amateur someplace, like a Brock Lesnar for example, I’d stick Gerry Briscoe on them, because Gerry Briscoe came from that amateur wrestling world of Oklahoma State.”

On other talent being motivated to help out: “We had a lot of guys chip in, and when guys saw that I was open to signing talent, it motivated them to bring those videos and I would meet with talent, and things of that nature. So I think I was probably a little bit more aggressive. Jan and I didn’t have twins to take care of, so it worked out. It was the right place, right time.”