Jim Ross On How Jake Roberts vs. Hulk Hogan Feud Could’ve Played Out In WWE, Randy Savage Snake Bite Angle

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Randy Savage’s snake bite angle with Jake Roberts, how a potential Jake vs. Hulk Hogan feud could’ve played out, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jim Ross on Jake Roberts’ heel work: “I was always a big fan of Jake’s work because he brought logic to the scenario. He was best-suited, to me, as a villain. I loved his heel work because the promos were just spooky and different. How the others didn’t figure out that the more you scream, the more people tune out. It’s the same way now. You’ve got a guy that is just a yeller. He was always a guy you wanted to see what was next, and he was fun to watch. If I didn’t have time to watch a whole WWF show at that time, if I could and knew Jake was on the show, I would try to watch because I knew he was gonna do something unpredictable and something that would make me think. and not insult my intelligence as a wrestling fan.”

On Randy Savage’s snake bite angle: “You’ve gotta hand it to Savage. I’ll never say a negative word about his in-ring abilities, and bell-to-bell, he was sensational. I hand it to Savage for going along with that angle. ‘What are we gonna do today?’ Well, we’re gonna have the snake bite you. Those camera shots were very graphic and wanted you to see that it wasn’t a work. So, I tip my hat to Randy Savage on that deal, and I tip my hand to Vince [McMahon] for condoning it and going for it because it was risky and different. Good television, on my estimation.”

On how a potential Jake vs. Hulk Hogan feud could’ve played out: “I think it would’ve been huge – Jake vs. Hogan. To take it even another step, I would’ve suggested that Jake beat Hogan and become the champion because Jake had the ability to make anybody’s match good. He could work with babyfaces or heels because of his strong individual personality, but it was a little bit surprising that Hulk was booed so aggressively. It just tells you what the audience was thinking.”

