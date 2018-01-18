Jim Ross, Jerry Lawler Confirmed For Raw 25 Pre-Show Panel

– Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler have been confirmed for the 25th anniversary Raw pre-show. The pre-show will take place from Manhattan Center before the special. You can see WWE’s announcement of the news below:

Raw Pre-Show to kick off monumental 25th anniversary special

Get ready for the biggest Raw in history with a live Pre-Show starting at 7 p.m. ET this Monday, Jan. 22, on WWE Network, WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Join hosts Renee Young, Peter Rosenberg, David Otunga and Sam Roberts as they bring you everything you need to know to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the longest-running weekly episodic show in television history. Plus, WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry “The King” Lawler join the celebration from the original home of Monday Night Raw, The Manhattan Center.