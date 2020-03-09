wrestling / News
Jim Ross Discusses the Backstage Heat Between John Cena and Mr. Kennedy, If Kennedy Was In the Wrong
On the latest edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed the backstage heat between Mr. Kennedy (Ken Anderson) and John Cena over Kennedy using Cena’s name to generate boos from audiences (he’d say Cena and the crowd would boo, and then he’d say Kennedy and they’d cheer) at a time when Cena was WWE’s top face.
On if Kennedy using Cena’s name to generate boos from the crowd upset Cena: “Yeah it did ruffle Cena’s feathers. Cena took it personally and thought, ‘OK, enough is enough.'”
On why Kennedy was in the wrong: “To encourage the audience by your rhetoric to boo the appointed #1 babyface in the company is not wise. So he was just being a heel, being his excuse, is a weak ass excuse. That’s my take on that deal. You don’t do anything to chip away at the image or the standing of a John Cena in this case, or anyone else in that top babyface role. You just don’t do it. It’s counterproductive. It’s not being cute, it’s not being funny, it’s not just being a heel.”
