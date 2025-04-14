Jim Ross Likes The Notion Of Aleister Black Replacing Kevin Owens As Randy Orton’s Opponent 

On a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” Jim Ross discussed Kevin Owens’ injury, who should replace him against Randy Orton, and more. Here are the highlights:

On Kevin Owens’ injury: “Well, I’m a big fan of his work. And a lot of that stems from the fact that he grew up in Quebec, and he allegedly learned to speak English by listening to JR over the years. So that gives me a connection, shall we say. But he’s a hell of a hand, and all I can hope for is that he gets healthy sooner rather than later and gets back into his game. He’s really a talented guy, old-school wrestling guy, and I’m happy that he’s getting this issue addressed, which is what he needs to do. You gotta get healthy. And that’s what he’s trying to get done is to get healthy. So let’s see how it works out for him, and we wish him nothing but the very best, and we’ll see how that pans out in the future for Kevin Owens.”

On who replaces Kevin Owens against Randy Orton: “I like your idea of Aleister Black. I’ve been a big fan of his work for quite some time. And so him being involved in a storyline, and him being able to work with anybody is good for me. So if I had to lean on somebody, it would be Aleister Black. He’s just a very talented guy. A very talented guy. His work in AEW, I thought, was very good, and it worked for me. So we’ll see how it works out.”

