Jim Ross on Why He Liked the WrestleMania 16 Main Event, Why Stephanie McMahon Was a Better Heel Than Shane

On the most recent Grilling JR, Jim Ross recalled the WrestleMania 16 main event as well as Shane and Stephanie McMahon’s talents as heels. The main event for that PPV was a four-way match between Rock, Mick Foley, Big Show and Triple H with a McMahon in each person’s corner, and JR recalled that he enjoyed it because it kept Vince out of his year on commentary. He also explained why he felt Stephanie was a better heel than her brother; you can check out highlights and the full podcast below:

On why he liked the McMahons being involved in the match: “I loved it, because it told me that Vince was not gonna be in the headset. He was not gonna be producing talent. I loved it. It allowed Lawler and I to sing our own songs based on their music. It’s always gonna be the company’s music, the creative’s music. Whoever did the writing or the fluffing of the creative. But being able to interpret it with your own thoughts and your own phrasiologies, and your own descriptions is the money for me. And I think it was for Jerry as well.”

On Shane McMahon’s skills as a character: “He tried very hard to be a heel. Shane’s a very likeable guy, so being a heel for him, even with his silver spoon background and all this stuff was a little daunting for me. And you’re right, he is known for stunts. You wonder how high it’s gotta go and what he’s gonna jump off of next in that respect.”

On Stephanie’s heel skills: “Vince always said in private that Stephanie was more like Vince than Shane ever was. That Shane was more like his mother. Now, I don’t perceive that to be a negative issue whatsoever, or a negative statement to be considered like your mother. I think that kind of rings true and honorable. But Stephanie’s more a natural heel like Vince was. She was very influenced by her dad’s work as a villain. And it resonated with her. She was very, very good at it. And I think that’s why – she’s so good at it that she has heat in some circles just for being Stephanie. And that’s a throwback to how good she was when she was a villainess on Raw, for example.”

