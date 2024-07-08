Jim Ross Praises Paul Heyman’s Performance In Bloodline Segment, What’s Missing From Wyatt Sicks

In a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” Jim Ross discussed a wide range of topics, including The Wyatt Sicks, his belief they need more of a backstory, Paul Heyman, and more. Here are the highlights:

On the Wyatt Sicks: “Yeah, I watch a little bit when I can. I’m a wrestling fan, so yeah I watch it, and am happy to spend the time to watch it. I think the Wyatt Sicks hasn’t gotten me yet. I’m not against it, but I just don’t know where it’s headed. I need more. I need more information; I need more background. And if I get that, then I’m sure I’ll come along.”

On Cody Rhodes: “I think Cody’s still pulling the wagon over there. And it’s funny; he communicates with me on a regular basis. Just on my health, not ‘What do you think of this spot?’ Or, ‘How are my punches?,’ or things of that nature. He’s just been supportive of me, amazingly. Because he’s genuinely concerned about my health. And for that, I appreciate, I really do. So I’m proud of him. He’s done a good job, he’s a leader there. And he’s smart, he’s solid. He’s one of those guys who has evolved to the point where he can have a great match with just about anybody. I don’t know anybody that he could work with that wouldn’t be good.”

On The Bloodline taking out Paul Heyman: “My God, the table is set [for Reigns to turn babyface]. The table is set very nicely. Paul’s performance was extraordinary. You know, he’s just a special talent. I’m concerned about his size, I’m concerned about his weight. I want him to stay healthy and productive and all that good stuff. But yeah, him getting the bump through the table was pretty damn special. And he’s no spring chicken, but he did it; he got it done. And I thought it worked out really well. His verbal stuff, getting himself show-ready, not shaving. His eyes are bloodshot. He hadn’t slept, he was concerned, he was worried. All these things that go into that whole formula, he pulled off very well.

“I don’t know if have I seen a performance from someone in his role as significant as we saw there from the Garden. And where else would you want to do it? I mean, I know the Garden is special to Paul… I love the guy. You know, he was one of my guys. He was the guy that the booking committee that WCW did not want to work with, because he was very demanding. And I think quite frankly, he had better ideas than most of them on the booking committee. He had better booking ideas. So that, because of the paranoia in wrestling, got some heat on him. And that’s how he became an announcer. The booking committee didn’t want to work with him, and so consequently, I did. I wanted to work with him. And so I made him my partner and the rest, as they say, is history. But he’s a phenomenon.”

