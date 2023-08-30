Jim Ross Praises The Work of Ian Riccaboni and Nigel McGuinness

In the latest episode of Grilling JR (via Fightful), Jim Ross praised the work of both Ian Riccaboni and Nigel McGuinness, who were the commentary team on AEW Collision. Riccaboni had been filling in for Kevin Kelly, who has since returned after working the NJPW G1 Climax tournament.

Ross said: “Ian does a great job, no matter what show he’s doing. Kevin Kelly is back now doing Collision with Nigel. Nigel does a super job, too. Very conscientious. Works hard preparing. Does a good job. Nigel’s a great get for Tony Khan. Does a good job. We all dress in the same room, and Nigel’s diligent on his note taking. He reminds me of me, in that regard. Sometimes, you can take that shit too far. Nigel doesn’t, but he works hard at understanding the reason for a match and tells a beautiful story. We were back together with Kevin Kelly and Nigel, and that’s always fun. I was very impressed with Ian Riccaboni. Really good young announcer.“