– During the latest Grilling JR, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross spoke about the scary bump Spike Dudley took during The Dudley Boyz’ match against La Resistance in a Tables Match at the event. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray and D-Von) defeated Rob Conway and La Résistance (Sylvain Grenier and René Duprée) (c)

Jim Ross on Spike Dudley’s scary bump at Unforgiven 2003: “Scared the hell out of me, because I thought that there was no way little Spike was going to be able to endure and stand that bump. I was in Grand Rapids at a Deer Camp [when he] got hurt. I was there with Austin doing some vignettes and videos. So I wasn’t on site when that occurred, but I just thought there was no way. There was no way that the little guy — and this proves that Spike Dudley was one of the toughest guys we ever signed. What a wonderful human being he was and is.”

On his reaction to the bump and Spike Dudley’s contributions to WWE: “I felt essentially the same feeling that I had when Mick [Foley fell off] the Hell In A Cell in June of 1998 with Undertaker. I just didn’t think Spike could withstand it, I didn’t think any human could withstand it. But he’s tougher than a two-dollar streak. What an asset the was to our company, he contributed much more than people will ever know. Spike Dudley helped the Dudley brand, and as we know, The Dudleys became one of the most successful tag teams in all of professional wrestling.”