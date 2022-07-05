Jim Ross Says Recent AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door May Have Run Too Long

During the most recent episode of Grilling JR, WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW announcer Jim Ross discussed the length of the recent AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view and why it might have been too long in duration for some. Check out what he had to say (per Wrestling Inc.):

“I thought that [Forbidden Door] was exceptional. It was long, that was maybe a negative for some people, but the talent worked their asses off and that, to me, is where it starts and ends. Great effort and preparation … We had a lot of show-stopping matches and a lot of matches where guys put on spots to raise their game. For example, the very unique Orange Cassidy, who is a gimmick guy, had a hell of a match with Will Ospreay, who’s a much better wrestler than is Orange Cassidy, but we saw Orange Cassidy could wrestle. He did the honors, he lost the match, so what? I just enjoyed the hell out of that show.”