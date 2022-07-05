wrestling / News

Jim Ross Says Recent AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door May Have Run Too Long

July 5, 2022 | Posted by Ben Kerin
During the most recent episode of Grilling JR, WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW announcer Jim Ross discussed the length of the recent AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view and why it might have been too long in duration for some. Check out what he had to say (per Wrestling Inc.):

“I thought that [Forbidden Door] was exceptional. It was long, that was maybe a negative for some people, but the talent worked their asses off and that, to me, is where it starts and ends. Great effort and preparation … We had a lot of show-stopping matches and a lot of matches where guys put on spots to raise their game. For example, the very unique Orange Cassidy, who is a gimmick guy, had a hell of a match with Will Ospreay, who’s a much better wrestler than is Orange Cassidy, but we saw Orange Cassidy could wrestle. He did the honors, he lost the match, so what? I just enjoyed the hell out of that show.”

