Jim Ross Now Selling Signed Copies Of His New Book
In a post on Twitter, Jim Ross announced that he is selling signed copies of his new book Business Is About To Pick Up. The book looks at fifty years of memorable calls in Ross’ career.
Ross was recently hospitalized for breathing issues and says he’s still hanging in there.
He wrote: “Fighting the good fight currently. Thank you for all the well wishes. Moments like Ron Simmons beating Vader are what made me want to become a professional wrestling announcer. I discuss the impact of this in #JRBook50 – available at http://JRsBBQ.com autographed.”
Fighting the good fight currently. Thank you for all the well wishes.
Moments like Ron Simmons beating Vader are what made me want to become a professional wrestling announcer.
I discuss the impact of this in #JRBook50 – available at https://t.co/UY3XcRlFRk autographed 🤠 pic.twitter.com/euNxqX1bby
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) June 5, 2024
