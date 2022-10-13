Jim Ross On The Acclaimed’s Rise In AEW, Triple H’s Performance As Head Of WWE Creative

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Triple H’s performance as head of WWE creative, The Acclaimed’s rise in AEW, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jim Ross on Triple H’s performance as head of WWE creative: “I think he’s doing a great job. I think he’s doing fine. He’s resetting the deck and getting his players in the position he wants them to be in, so I think he’s doing a good job. It’s not an easy job, and it’s a thankless job by in large, but he’s getting some free passes because he’s new. I think he’s the right guy for the job.”

On The Acclaimed’s rise in AEW and why they are his favorite team in wrestling: “Pleasantly surprised they’ve gotten over. They’re two good kids, and they have the right attitude. They’re valuable assets to AEW, and they got themselves over. Simple as that, they got over. How they got over is there to be discussed, but I’m happy for them. They’re good kids, and they have great futures. There’s no doubt. I’m not against the [scissor me, Daddy Ass] chants. It works, and they’re selling merch. Fans are reacting to it. It’s pretty amazing. It’s amazing to me what gets over. Six months ago, if you say here’s the scissor thing and we’re gonna build on it, I’d say, ‘You’re crazy, that’s not gonna work.’ It just goes to show you that you never know exactly what’s gonna get over, and the scissor me campaign has gotten over. It’s trendy, and right now, it’s working. Keep it going, keep it rolling. You’ve got some momentum, you’re over the hump, and now just make your game in-ring better. Those two kids are good athletes. I like this team a lot. I don’t know if I have a more favorite team in wrestling right now. To me, they’re the best.”

