Jim Ross Recalls WWE Brawl For All, Denies ‘Loading’ It For Steve Williams
Jim Ross says he was initially interested in the infamous WWE Brawl For All tournament before it proved to be a disaster. On the latest episode of Grilling JR, the AEW announcer talked about the infamous tournament and denied claims that he loaded the tournament a particular way to allow “Dr. Death” Steve WIlliams to win. You can see some highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:
On being initially interested in the idea: “When I first heard the concept, I was intrigued. I was curious. Little did I know that it be such a disaster with so many injuries, medical bills, talents getting embarrassed. It didn’t have an upside. I think it was a very poorly-kept secret that Bart Gunn was the cream of the crop, even though many of my detractors thought that I had loaded the tournament so ‘Dr. Death’ Steve Williams could win it, and that’s total bulls**t. I had nothing to do with the bracketing and who fought who or whatever. But it’s good a story, but it’s just not accurate.”
On hoping that Steve Williams would win: “We just looked at it as a unique way of introducing Doc. The goal, if we could get there, was to get a one-off with Doc vs. Austin. But we never got that far down the road. It blew up on us.”
