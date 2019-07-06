wrestling / News

Various News: Jimmy Hart Set for Starrcast, Primal Conflict Wrestling Teases Big Announcement, RISE Sends Open Letter to Fans

July 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Starrcast has announced that WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart will be a guest at next month’s convention in Chicago, Illinois. You can check out the announcement tweet below.

The Journal is reporting that Primal Conflict Wrestling is teasing a big “game changing” announcement.

– RISE has sent out an open letter to its fanbase. You can check out the letter by clicking on the link in the embedded tweet below.

