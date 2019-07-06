Various News: Jimmy Hart Set for Starrcast, Primal Conflict Wrestling Teases Big Announcement, RISE Sends Open Letter to Fans

– Starrcast has announced that WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart will be a guest at next month’s convention in Chicago, Illinois. You can check out the announcement tweet below.

He’s the 'Mouth of the South.' He’s managed stars & icons. He’s a Hall of Famer & we’re proud to announce him as a guest superstarr!#Starrcast is honored to welcome Jimmy Hart to Chicago, Labor Day weekend! Platinum & Gold Bracelets on sale NOW: https://t.co/VShyAsTu00 pic.twitter.com/OxfD2eJ71k — #StarrcastIII (@StarrcastEvents) July 4, 2019

– The Journal is reporting that Primal Conflict Wrestling is teasing a big “game changing” announcement.

– RISE has sent out an open letter to its fanbase. You can check out the letter by clicking on the link in the embedded tweet below.