Various News: Jimmy Hart Set for Starrcast, Primal Conflict Wrestling Teases Big Announcement, RISE Sends Open Letter to Fans
– Starrcast has announced that WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart will be a guest at next month’s convention in Chicago, Illinois. You can check out the announcement tweet below.
He’s the 'Mouth of the South.' He’s managed stars & icons. He’s a Hall of Famer & we’re proud to announce him as a guest superstarr!#Starrcast is honored to welcome Jimmy Hart to Chicago, Labor Day weekend!
– The Journal is reporting that Primal Conflict Wrestling is teasing a big “game changing” announcement.
– RISE has sent out an open letter to its fanbase. You can check out the letter by clicking on the link in the embedded tweet below.
A Letter to RISE Fans, Old and New: PRIDE & JOY and Beyond https://t.co/Bm2pb89uNn pic.twitter.com/JZcEsXQiTt
— RISE Wrestling (@RISEdtwa) July 5, 2019
