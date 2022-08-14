Jimmy Hart Would Like to Manage Omos: ‘He’s Got Possibilities’

Jimmy Hart has a long managerial history, and if he could add a current WWE star to his resume it would be Omos. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a recent interview and you can see some highlights below:

On his history of managerial clients: “Well, I’ll be honest with you, everybody they gave me, I was happy to get. I haven’t heard of anybody not wanting to be with Jimmy Hart. After all, if you’re with me you get your own jacket that Jimmy Hart wore with your picture on the back. So who wouldn’t want to do that?”

On who he would like to manage in current WWE: “I think Omos. I like him. I think he’s got possibilities. He’s pretty young. He’s got great size and everything else. He’s somebody if I had the opportunity to try to get him where he needs to get to. Plus, I had King Kong Bundy and Earthquake and Typhoon and all the bigger guys back then. But I think that would be great.”

On the different between wrestling now and the 1980s: “Well, you know, everyone we had back then, whether it was Randy Savage or John Studd or Hulk Hogan or whoever, they were all bigger-than-life characters. The guys now, they’re very athletic and very good, and we love them all and they do a tremendous job, they really do.”