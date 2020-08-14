wrestling / News
Jimmy Havoc, Bea Priestley Reportedly Released From AEW
It looks as if Jimmy Havoc and Bea Priestley could be gone from AEW, as they’re no longer listed on the roster. It was noticed online today that the AEW roster page no longer lists Havoc or Priestley and The Wrestling Observer reports that both were released.
As previously reported, Sadie Gibbs has confirmed her release after her bio was also removed from the roster page. Havoc and Priestley have yet to comment on their statuses, nor has AEW.
Havoc has been off AEW TV since June, when he began receiving treatment and therapy after being accused of of mental abuse by a former partner. Priestly last appeared on the March 11th episode of Dynamite, teaming with Nyla Rose to defeat Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander. Priestley mostly works for STARDOM which has been her primary focus in 2019 and 2020.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on New Location for WWE Summerslam, Future TV Tapings, More Rumors on Event
- Bret Hart Says That Triple H and Shawn Michaels Used To Bully The Rock Backstage
- Seth Rollins Says Eddie Kingston Has Hopefully Matured, Praises His Mic Work, Comments on RAW Underground
- More Backstage Details Regarding Heat on Sammy Guevara Following Chair Throw on Matt Hardy