Jimmy Havoc, Bea Priestley Reportedly Released From AEW

It looks as if Jimmy Havoc and Bea Priestley could be gone from AEW, as they’re no longer listed on the roster. It was noticed online today that the AEW roster page no longer lists Havoc or Priestley and The Wrestling Observer reports that both were released.

As previously reported, Sadie Gibbs has confirmed her release after her bio was also removed from the roster page. Havoc and Priestley have yet to comment on their statuses, nor has AEW.

Havoc has been off AEW TV since June, when he began receiving treatment and therapy after being accused of of mental abuse by a former partner. Priestly last appeared on the March 11th episode of Dynamite, teaming with Nyla Rose to defeat Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander. Priestley mostly works for STARDOM which has been her primary focus in 2019 and 2020.