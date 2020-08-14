Sadie Gibbs Says She’s Been Released By AEW

Sadie Gibbs’ AEW days have come to an end, according to the wrestler herself. Gibbs has confirmed that she has been released by the company after it was noticed by a fan that she was removed from the company’s roster page.

Gibbs confirmed that she has been released, stating it was “due to circumstances” and saying that she completely understands the reasons for the release. Gibbs was in the Casino Battle Ryal at All Out last year and has worked two matches on AEW Dark, last competing last October.

Afraid so. Due to circumstances — Sadie Gibbs (@TheSadiegibbs) August 13, 2020

Currently as for everybody it’s a difficult time. And I completely understand the the reasons behind the release. I’m grateful for the time I had I just wish I had more time to showcase my character. Everything will work out. I have my health. 🙏🏼during this time that’s important — Sadie Gibbs (@TheSadiegibbs) August 13, 2020

Lots of searching for me now!

But wherever I’m going it will be guided by intuition and fuelled by nothing but heart ♥️ #UNDEFINABLE https://t.co/SWjY1QC8Fs — Sadie Gibbs (@TheSadiegibbs) August 13, 2020