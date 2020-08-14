wrestling / News

Sadie Gibbs Says She’s Been Released By AEW

August 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sadie Gibbs AEW All Out

Sadie Gibbs’ AEW days have come to an end, according to the wrestler herself. Gibbs has confirmed that she has been released by the company after it was noticed by a fan that she was removed from the company’s roster page.

Gibbs confirmed that she has been released, stating it was “due to circumstances” and saying that she completely understands the reasons for the release. Gibbs was in the Casino Battle Ryal at All Out last year and has worked two matches on AEW Dark, last competing last October.

