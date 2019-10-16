Jimmy Jacobs on Feeling Frustrated in WWE, Vince McMahon Changing Raw Scripts, Sneezing In Front of Vince

– Speaking with Jeffrey Harris at the Impact media day for the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast, Impact producer and creative team member Jimmy Jacobs discussed his time working in WWE and rumors about Vince McMahon. Jacobs worked on the creative team in WWE from 2015 to 2017 until he was let go, reportedly for for posting a photo on Instagram with members of Bullet Clu, during their “invasion” of Raw.

Highlights from the discussion, and the full podcast, are below:

On if he ever felt like he was banging his head on a brick wall in WWE: “No because, I don’t want to say I didn’t care, but I don’t have that same drive that a guy like [CM] Punk does where I need to do this, or need to be on top, or need whatever. I don’t ‘need’ anything. It was frustrating working there in certain ways. It did not help my confidence, working there a lot. By the last few months I was there, I felt like I could barely put a sentence together in front of the crazy man [Vince]. It was difficult sometimes. It wasn’t an environment that seems to be conducive to growth, to creativity, to people feel good about themselves, to confidence. All that sort of stuff, you know. All these people tend to be sort of demoralized there.”

On rumors that Vince McMahon will tear up the script for Raw: “Yeah, of course, yeah. When you say that’s rumor, it’s like, ‘No, that’s [fact]. I won’t say it’s every week. It’s like, you go there, and everything is, [imitating Vince] ‘God, it’s just words on paper.’ So you go into that production meeting, somebody might say ‘Oh sir, I don’t know if we should do this.’ [Vince will say] ‘Ah, good point.’ So nothing’s off the table, everything can be changed. It’s just a matter of how much it changes. Sometimes it is a lot. Sometimes it’s like, ‘Oh man, he blew up this entire show and we have to scramble to put this together.’

On if he’s ever sneezed in front of Vince: “Yes, yes. So I heard the rumors, right? I heard the rumors. And so for a long time, I would just stuff a sneeze in front of him. I remember being in a room slightly bigger than this table, and we’re going over stuff. And I would just stuff it. And you don’t know if you can stuff a sneeze until you’re in front of Vince McMahon and you go, ‘I can’t sneeze in front of him.’ And then, the first time I saw someone sneeze in front of him was Hunter. Triple H. And they’re at a table and Hunter’s at one end, and Vince is at another. And Hunter sneezes. And then [Vince] just goes, ‘Oh, god!’ And he just pulls down this imaginary curtain or something. This protective shield to like, keep the germs away from him. ‘God, gosh!’ So, fast forward, it’s toward the end of him time there. And I’m sitting next to Adam Pearce in the production meeting and I sneeze. I tried to stuff it, but it came out. It wasn’t like a whole [full sneeze] but it came out. And Vince just goes, ‘Oh, god! Adam, you might wanna put your shield down!'”

In the full interview, Jacobs talks about Impact heading to AXS TV, possible co-promotional efforts, his frustrations while working in WWE, working with Gabe Sapolsky in ROH, whether rumors about Vince McMahon are true, WWE putting NXT opposite AEW on Wednesday and more.

