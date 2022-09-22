wrestling / News
Jimmy Korderas Explains Why He Didn’t Like MJF & Wheeler Yuta Segment From AEW Dynamite
Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas didn’t love the segment between MJF and Wheeler Yuta on last night’s AEW Dynamite, and he explained why in an interview. The segment in question saw MJF interrupt a Yuta interview and have them go back and forth on the mic until things got physical.
Korderas spoke with Wrestling Inc for an interview and said he wasn’t a fan of the segment because he felt MJF outclassed Yuta in the promo exchange.
“That was like night and day for me, you know?,” he said. “If you’re going to have someone come out and challenge MJF on the microphone, there’s very few people that could hang with him at all. Let’s put it that way. He’s that good on the mic.”
Korderas continued, “But at the same time, Wheeler just got roasted, and you don’t want that. Yes, he was in his hometown, and MJF was going to get cheered, but at the same time,” Korderas added, “he’s the master of getting them to turn as well.[Yuta] was just so overmatched in this situation. That segment did not appeal to me.”
