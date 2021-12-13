Jimmy Rave Passes Away At The Age of 39

PWInsider reports that Jimmy Rave, real name James Michael Guffey, has passed away at the age of 39. Rave has had a number of health issues related to drug addiction over the years, which resulted in his left arm and both legs getting amputated.

Rave’s career started in 1999 and he worked for over twenty years. He is known for his appearances in the NWA (where he was a two-time Junior Heavyweight Champion), ROH, Dragon Gate Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling (where he was in the 2008 Best of the Super Juniors tournament) and finally TNA, where he teamed with Lance Archer (then Lance Hoyt/Rock) as ‘The Rock and Rave Infection’. He also worked as enhancement talent on WWE’s Sunday Night Heat in 2005, and made appearances for RPW, AWE, CZW and others. In Rampage Pro Wrestling, he also worked as a booker for years. When he wasn’t wrestling, he worked as the Director of the Bartow County, Georgia Peer Support, Wellness and Respite Center.

He is survived by his ex-wife Felicia, his daughter Kailah, his son James II and his parents Jim & Toni Guffey. He was living with Gabby Gilbert in the Philadelphia area when he died. Details for memorial services, which will be held in Georgia, will be announced later on.

411 would like to express our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Guffey.