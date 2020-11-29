Jimmy Rave Announces Retirement After Undergoing Amputation

Jimmy Rave has announced on Twitter that he is retiring from pro-wrestling after undergoing an amputation of his left arm below the elbow due to an infection.

Rave is best known for being in the Rock N’ Rave Connection with Lance Archer in TNA. Rave also worked for ROH, NJPW, Dragon Gate, and other promotions during his career.

Rave’s full announcement is below. We wish him the best with his recovery and future.

“I have been very blessed for the last 21 years in professional wrestling and getting to live out my dream. Today, that dream has ended for me and I have a new reality. This past Tuesday my world came crashing down when Doctors found an infection in my left arm. I tried toughing it out but by the time I saw a doctor it was too late and they had to amputate my left arm above the elbow. Thus effectively ending my in ring career. I appreciate everyone who has supported me or anyone who has pegged me with a roll of toilet paper. To my brothers & sisters I have shared the ring with or a locker room; thank you for always pushing me to be better. Thank You to all of my mentors and my students who allow me to still feel needed. This was the hardest thing I have ever had to type. If you have questions or comments please feel free to DM me. Please take your health much more seriously than I did. I am sorry for anyone I have let down. Support pro wrestling! -Jimmy Rave”