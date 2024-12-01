wrestling / News

Jody Threat Wins Gold In Jiu-Jitsu Tournament

November 30, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jody Threat Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Jody Threat won gold today at the Smoothcomp 2024 Jiu-Jitsu for Team Life tournament. She competed in the blue belt middleweight division. She defeated Paige Newman by submission in the semifinals, then Aubrey Formica in the finals on points (7-0).

