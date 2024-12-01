wrestling / News
Jody Threat Wins Gold In Jiu-Jitsu Tournament
November 30, 2024 | Posted by
Jody Threat won gold today at the Smoothcomp 2024 Jiu-Jitsu for Team Life tournament. She competed in the blue belt middleweight division. She defeated Paige Newman by submission in the semifinals, then Aubrey Formica in the finals on points (7-0).
Eyyyy!
#1 pic.twitter.com/UVcsqS05GY
— Jody Threat (@JodyThreat) November 30, 2024
